CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRMD shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

CorMedix stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.65. 829,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,040. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $290.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 33.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

