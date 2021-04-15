Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.59. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 24 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.19.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

