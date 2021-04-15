Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lowered by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $3,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

Corteva stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

