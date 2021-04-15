Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,653,300. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

