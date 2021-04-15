Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $386.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of COST opened at $363.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

