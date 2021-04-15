Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

