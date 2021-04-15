COTI Tops One Day Volume of $83.23 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. COTI has a market capitalization of $244.91 million and $83.23 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00273882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.96 or 0.00748708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,986.85 or 1.00134260 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.99 or 0.00864814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

