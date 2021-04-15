Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.15 ($73.12).

Shares of Covestro stock traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during trading on Thursday, hitting €57.90 ($68.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of €58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.65. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

