Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €68.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.00 ($72.94).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.