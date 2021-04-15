Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.20.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

CR opened at $94.58 on Thursday. Crane has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

