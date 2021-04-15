Credit Suisse AG Has $131,000 Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $557.27 million, a PE ratio of -143.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

