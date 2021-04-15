Credit Suisse AG Invests $151,000 in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $231.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $10.97.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXP. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

