Credit Suisse AG Makes New $108,000 Investment in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX).

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.