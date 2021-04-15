Credit Suisse AG Purchases 15,762 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 138.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NewAge were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NewAge by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NewAge by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NewAge by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBEV stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. NewAge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $324.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

