Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

SRTY stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.