Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of AVXL opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $894.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

