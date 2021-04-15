Credit Suisse AG Takes $126,000 Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after buying an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Veru by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $710.49 million, a PE ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

