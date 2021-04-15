Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) a $400.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) received a $400.00 target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $319.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.43.

Shares of GS opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after buying an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

