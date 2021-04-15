Credit Suisse Group Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $163.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.38. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

