Credit Suisse Group Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $69.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OMF. Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

OMF stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after buying an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OneMain by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after buying an additional 133,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

