Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$265.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $265.00 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $255.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $166.11 and a 12 month high of $259.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.