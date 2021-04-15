Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.60 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $1.50 to $1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.95% from the company’s previous close.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

