Critical Survey: Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) versus freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and freenet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.26 billion 2.43 $268.12 million N/A N/A freenet $3.28 billion 0.93 $213.81 million $1.67 14.25

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than freenet.

Volatility & Risk

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, freenet has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and freenet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 2 0 3.00 freenet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 12.92% 154.39% 12.33% freenet 6.65% 14.31% 3.89%

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats freenet on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home. The Professionals segment indicates that commercialization of products is oriented toward organizations like hotels, restaurants, offices and factories. The company’s brands are Huggies, KleenBebé, Kleenex, Kimlark, Pétalo, Cottonelle, Suavel, Evenflo, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, Keranove, LYS, Fancy, Depend and Kotex. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mexico, Mexico.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills services, and sunrise activities, which consists landline, internet, and digital TV. The TV and Media segment offers services related to IPTV, including planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet digital, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, freenet SMARTCARE, freenet SMARTHOME, CHECKTECH, OJOM, VEIN, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

