CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.19.

Shares of CRWD opened at $208.20 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

