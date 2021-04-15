Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $175.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.21. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

