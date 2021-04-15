CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CryoLife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CryoLife has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

CRY opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $881.76 million, a P/E ratio of -59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CryoLife by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

