CSFB Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$40.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.82.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.70 billion and a PE ratio of -12.76. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

