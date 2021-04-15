CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 43.9% in March

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.54. 46,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. CSL has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

CSLLY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

