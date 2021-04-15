CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. CubeSmart posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after buying an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 386.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,370,000 after acquiring an additional 648,441 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

