CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUBXF remained flat at $$1.32 during trading on Thursday. 17,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,956. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

