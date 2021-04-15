CVA Family Office LLC Has $399,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of PM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,289. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $91.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.