CVA Family Office LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 647.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.00. 2,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day moving average is $143.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

