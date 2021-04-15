CVA Family Office LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,779,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 119,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

