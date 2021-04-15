CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,926. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

