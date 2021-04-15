CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,510.30

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,510.30 ($19.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,914 ($25.01). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,904 ($24.88), with a volume of 208,330 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 119.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,801.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,510.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider Richard Gray acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40). Also, insider Richard A. Connell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

