Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $142.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,118. The company has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

