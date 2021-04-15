Cypress Capital Group Purchases 6,753 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 519,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,116,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 10,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $54.32. 596,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,543,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

