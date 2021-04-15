Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.8% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $285.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,488. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.56. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $288.10. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

