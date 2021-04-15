Cypress Capital Group Sells 221 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

