Cypress Capital Group Sells 4,235 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,975. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.11. The stock has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

