D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 763,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 272,607 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

