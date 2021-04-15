DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.88 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $55.88 million and $2.28 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00067639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00739106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.00 or 0.06006511 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

