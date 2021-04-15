Datum Hits 1-Day Volume of $774,907.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 87.9% against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $774,907.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00069526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.53 or 0.00755820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00089671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00033324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00038599 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

