Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $1.10

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $211.48 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00066884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.97 or 0.00738449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00033150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00037723 BTC.

About Decentraland

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,513 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

