Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI)’s share price fell 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.35. 17,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 4,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter.

About Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

