Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $402.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $381.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.