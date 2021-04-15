DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $956,657.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $956,657.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00273672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.23 or 0.00744831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,642.83 or 0.99647744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.00863227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,822,742 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

