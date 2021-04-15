Defis Network (DFS) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Defis Network has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Defis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.96 or 0.00017461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis Network has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $472,533.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $464.65 or 0.00740283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.94 or 0.06227742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00033554 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network (DFS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

