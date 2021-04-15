DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Datadog by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,354,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $337,951.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,132,702 shares of company stock worth $204,993,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

DDOG stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,107.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.