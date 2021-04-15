DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of H&R Block worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in H&R Block by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

